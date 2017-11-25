Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man killed in workplace accident in east Edmonton
A man in his 30s died in a workplace accident at Lafarge in Edmonton on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 4:43PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, November 25, 2017 5:15PM MST
A male worker in his 30s died at an east Edmonton workplace Saturday morning.
Edmonton police said they received a workplace fatality call at 7:20 a.m., after a concrete wall crushed a worker at Lafarge Precast Edmonton, located in the area of 92 Avenue and 42 Street.
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) are investigating, and a stop work order has been issued.
