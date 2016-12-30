

Pamela Leier, CTV Edmonton





One man is dead after a workplace incident at a used auto parts shop in east Edmonton.

Police were called to Jasper Auto and Truck Parts on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was working on a vehicle at the time of the incident and his name has not been released.

Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating the man’s death.

Jasper Auto and Truck Parts is family-owned-and-operated since 1946 and located at 5410 76 Avenue in Edmonton.