Man robbed at gun point, shot after car chase collision in Gibbons: RCMP
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 3:05PM MST
An Alberta man is recovering from a bullet wound after chasing down a man who allegedly robbed him at gunpoint in Gibbons Friday night, Morinville RCMP said.
The robbery occurred in a Mac’s Convenience Store parking lot at 7:30 p.m. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when an armed suspect approached him and allegedly robbed him, police said.
The suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier north on Highway 28A, and the victim chased him.
The two vehicles then collided in the northbound lane of Highway 28A, and the suspect allegedly shot at the victim’s vehicle and hit him in the arm, RCMP said.
The victim received medical assistance and was released from the hospital.
RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the blue Chevrolet Cavalier. Police said the vehicle sustained “a severely damaged rear bumper and broken driver side tail light.”
If the Chevrolet is located, RCMP advise the public not to approach it and contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
