Witnesses have told CTV News a gas station attendant was struck and killed during what police called a gas and dash at a Thorsby gas station late Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed at the scene that it was a gas and dash - RCMP were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

“It appears at this time it was a gas and dash,” RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Corey Kyle said at the scene of the collision. “It’s very preliminary on the investigation, we have a number of investigators involved right now, and the crime scene analyst is reconstructing it.”

A witness, who was working at a nearby business, told CTV News he heard yelling late Friday afternoon at the gas station nearby. The witness, who asked to not be identified, said he went outside and saw a large white cube van driving away, with the owner of the gas station hanging on to the passenger side mirror.

The van headed north for a distance, before swerving, tossing the man from its side. He was run over by the van. RCMP said he died at the scene.

The van did not stay at the scene, and RCMP are trying to find the van and the driver.

With files from Nahreman Issa