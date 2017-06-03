Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man taken to hospital in serious condition after northwest Edmonton shooting
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the area of 127 Street and 180 Avenue on Saturday, June 2, 2017.
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 1:33PM MDT
Police said a man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was shot in northwest Edmonton Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 127 Street and 180 Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. where they found a victim who had been shot.
No other details were provided.
Police are investigating.
