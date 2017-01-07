Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man taken to hospital with possible stab wounds
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 12:06PM MST
A 24-year-old man is in the hospital with possible stab wounds after an alleged assault in northwest Edmonton Friday night, Edmonton police said.
The incident took place in a suite in the area of 101 Avenue and 162 Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Police said the victim and suspect know each other.
The suspect is not in custody.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.