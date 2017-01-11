Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man wanted in connection to October home invasion arrested in Edmonton
Konrad Chittick, 30, is shown in two photos supplied by RCMP.
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 5:55PM MST
Leduc RCMP said Wednesday that a man who was wanted in connection to a Leduc home invasion in October, 2016, had been arrested in Edmonton.
Back on October 9, 2016, police said a home invasion took place in Leduc – as a result of the investigation, Konrad Chittick, 30, was identified as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
On Wednesday, police said Chittick was arrested on January 7 by Edmonton police.
Chttick is facing 19 charges including robbery with a firearm, break and enter and forcible confinement.
He has been remanded in custody, and will appear Thursday in a Leduc courtroom.
