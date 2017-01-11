Leduc RCMP said Wednesday that a man who was wanted in connection to a Leduc home invasion in October, 2016, had been arrested in Edmonton.

Back on October 9, 2016, police said a home invasion took place in Leduc – as a result of the investigation, Konrad Chittick, 30, was identified as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Wednesday, police said Chittick was arrested on January 7 by Edmonton police.

Chttick is facing 19 charges including robbery with a firearm, break and enter and forcible confinement.

He has been remanded in custody, and will appear Thursday in a Leduc courtroom.