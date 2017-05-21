Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in custody after hit-and-run in downtown Edmonton
Edmonton Police Service at the scene of a hit-and-run in downtown Edmonton on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 12:55PM MDT
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
Edmonton police said a man in a stolen black pick-up truck hit multiple vehicles parked in the area of 103 Avenue and 113 Street around 7:30 p.m.
The driver fled the scene on foot, but several witnesses followed him and called police, EPS said. Police arrested the man, and charges are now pending.
