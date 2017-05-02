CTV News has identified the two men who died when a sport-fishing boat overturned near Tofino over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP said five men were on the sport-fishing boat Sunday afternoon, when the vessel began to take on water and capsized northwest of Bartlett Island, located near Tofino, B.C.

RCMP said other fishing boats in the area helped rescue the five people in the water – officials said they were found wearing survival suits, and had been in the water for about 90 minutes, the seas at the time were rough.

The Canadian Coast Guard provided lifesaving measures, and all five were taken to hospital in the area.

However, police confirmed the B.C. Coroner’s Service had confirmed two men had died.

“There were five people on board and unfortunately two of them were rescued by two local vessels of opportunity and those two individuals had cardiac issues and were reported as deceased when they arrived back at Tofino,” Dan Bate, a spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard said in a phone interview.

The other three were released from hospital.

Officials confirmed at the time that the two deceased were from Alberta, and along with two others on the boat, were part of a construction crew from Alberta working on renovations at the Pacific Sands resort.

One of the two deceased has been identified by family as Michael Cutler, 42, from Lethbridge. Family members said on social media that they were headed to Edmonton after he died in a tragic accident in B.C.

The other man has been identified as Alvin Beckley, 38, from Calgary. He leaves behind a wife and three young daughters. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

“There is a lot of checking in right now [asking] ‘is everyone OK? Do we have the resources we need?’” Tofino mayor Josie Osborne said. “Of course, a lot of focus on the victims and their families, the survivors and making sure everyone’s needs are taken into account.”

The resort released a statement saying: “The entire construction team is traumatized over what happened, everyone involved with the construction has gone home to be with their families.”

It is not clear of the Transportation Safety Board will launch a formal investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Jonathan Glasgow