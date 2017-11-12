The Metro Line LRT is dealing with yet another issue after a southbound train entered a northbound track at the NAIT station Saturday morning.

“The signaling system didn’t work,” City of Edmonton spokesperson Katherine Sweet said. “A southbound train entered a northbound track.”

There was another train on the northbound track, but the fail-safe was activated and both trains stopped in time.

“The train that was on the other track, it backed up until it got to a switch point for it to get back on the other track,” Sweet said.

The city said there were people on the LRT at the time, but no one was injured.

There was also a 7-9 minute delay at 2 p.m. at the same station when a signaling issue prevented another train from leaving for the next station.

The city said Thales is investigating both issues.

“Thales, whose signaling system the LRT uses, is on site investigating what happened,” Sweet said … “I do stress that those deficiencies are quality, not safety issues.”

Metro Line trains will continue to run at lower speeds until all issues are resolved.

With files from Angela Jung