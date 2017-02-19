The City of Edmonton lifted speed restrictions on the Metro LRT Line Sunday.

Trains on the Metro Line to NAIT can now travel at speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour through intersection.

“It is twice the speed, so that’s very, very convenient,” an LRT user told CTV Edmonton.

The 3.3 kilometre line opened to commuters September, 2015, but its software did not sync with the existing system, and it prevented trains from travelling at full speed.

Last week, the city said Rail Safety Consulting – an independent safety auditor – confirmed the new signaling system is ready to go.

“Full speed for the train will mean shorter crossing times and better intersection performance,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “We've been waiting for a long time for this gain so it is encouraging.”

Metro Line trains moving full speed through intersections for the first time today. Anyone notice a difference? #yeg #metroline #lrt pic.twitter.com/CG93XMDinh — Angela Jung (@AngelaJungCTV) February 19, 2017

While trains are running at twice the speed, not everyone noticed the change.

“I didn’t notice,” a rider said. “I was just listening to music and that’s all.”

Officials say riders will see a faster commute and shorter wait times once the city’s integrated transit system is up and running.

“There’s still more work to get full service on the full line,” Iveson said. “Particularly as the trains leave together at north of Churchill Station for the Metro Line and Capital Line.”

With files from Angela Jung