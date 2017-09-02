Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Montreal woman in a north Edmonton residence on Thursday.

Northeast officers responded to a “check on welfare” call at a residence in the area of 144 Avenue and 88A Street, police said. Upon arrival, they found a dead woman in a suite where she did not reside.

“From my understanding, what we know at this point is that Miss Maurice frequently visited Edmonton and stayed with friends," EPS spokesperson Noreen Remtulla said.

After an autopsy on Friday, investigators determined that 29-year-old Valerie Maurice, from Montreal, died after being strangled.

“The Edmonton Police Service is releasing Valerie Maurice’s name at this time because we’re looking for information about her and about her whereabouts leading up to Thursday, and even on Thursday," Remtulla said.

On Saturday, there was a heavy police presence at the apartment building where Maurice was found dead.

Tactical units are at 88A St. & 144 Ave. where a woman was found dead Thursday. One officer has his gun drawn. K-9 also here. #yeg pic.twitter.com/v01JLt7kOI — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) September 2, 2017

Crews are pulling out of building where woman was found dead. Officers are now having a meeting. There are several units here. #yeg pic.twitter.com/Va6PJmUD9E — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) September 2, 2017

This is Edmonton’s 34th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.