Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
More delays on Highway 63 after second truck spills substance in collision
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 10:53AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 10:22AM MDT
Boyle RCMP said there are more delays on Highway 63 after a second truck crashed and spilled sulphur on the road Sunday morning.
Mounties respponded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 63 southbound at Kilometre 56. Investigators determined the driver of the semi-trailer truck swerved to avoid a moose, crashed and spilled sulphur on the highway.
Clean-up crews will be on scene "several hours," police said.
Highway 63 northbound lanes are both open, but the southbound side is down to one lane with "traffic moving slowly," RCMP said.
On Friday, a semi-tractor trailer carrying a natural gas condensate crashed and spilled on Highway 63.
Boyle RCMP said the vehicle lost control and rolled into the median on Highway 63 southbound at Kilometre 89.
The impact caused a spill of a natural gas condensate that contained hydrocarbon liquids.
RCMP said no one was injured in either collision.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Thieves steal $160,000 worth of beer in southeast Edmonton
- ‘We’re coming down quickly’: Hot air balloon crashes near Sherwood Park 1
- 18-year-old man crashes into dental office in south Edmonton
- Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences 2
- Sherwood Park hockey tournament benefits children with neurological conditions 1
- Car hits light standard on Gateway Boulevard, driver taken to hospital
- Mill Woods hit-and-run suspect arrested
- Second-degree murder charges withdrawn in west Edmonton hit-and-run homicide
- More delays on Highway 63 after second truck spills substance in collision
- Sylvan Lake man dies in motorcycle crash in northern Alberta