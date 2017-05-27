Boyle RCMP said there are more delays on Highway 63 after a second truck crashed and spilled sulphur on the road Sunday morning.

Mounties respponded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 63 southbound at Kilometre 56. Investigators determined the driver of the semi-trailer truck swerved to avoid a moose, crashed and spilled sulphur on the highway.

Clean-up crews will be on scene "several hours," police said.

Highway 63 northbound lanes are both open, but the southbound side is down to one lane with "traffic moving slowly," RCMP said.

On Friday, a semi-tractor trailer carrying a natural gas condensate crashed and spilled on Highway 63.

Boyle RCMP said the vehicle lost control and rolled into the median on Highway 63 southbound at Kilometre 89.

The impact caused a spill of a natural gas condensate that contained hydrocarbon liquids.

RCMP said no one was injured in either collision.