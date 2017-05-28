Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
More Edmonton restaurants welcome pets at patios
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 6:45PM MDT
More and more Edmonton restaurants and bars are allowing dogs onto their patios during the summer months.
Alberta Health Services prevents food establishments from welcoming animals in their property, but restaurants and bars can apply for a permit to allow their customers in with their four-legged friends.
“I hope that there’s more places eventually that can be more dog friendly,” blogger Linda Hoang told CTV News. “Part of that would be in the regulations, so hopefully some of that changes and we can see dogs go to more places.”
Hoang has put together a list of all the dog-friendly Edmonton area restaurants, but some of them, like the Next Act on Whyte Avenue, only allow pets leashed to the patio railing.
“Being the size that we are, we don’t necessarily have the room for pets under foot,” Next Act manager C.J. Rowein said.
Patio-goers are split on the issue.
“If it’s on the patio, that’s fine,” a woman told CTV News. “As long as they’re well-behaved and on a leash, that’s fine.”
Chris Annett disagrees.
“You don’t know the temperament of all dogs,” he said said. “I don’t even really know if I’d want to be at a patio restaurant with a bunch of dogs all over the place.”
With files from Taylor Oseen
Photos
While some restaurants still don't allow pets inside their property, some owners choose to leash their dogs to the railing.
