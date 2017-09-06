Alberta Health Services said Wednesday that more products had been added to a list of items that may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Back on Saturday, September 2, AHS said Hepatitis A was detected in fresh pineapple chunks sold under the Western Family brand in mid-August, the fruit cups in question were sold starting on August 12, and had an expiration date of August 19.

On Wednesday, officials issued another warning, and said additional products sold in Alberta had been added to the list of products:

Western Family Fruit Salad (198 grams)

Fruit Salad (227 and 425 grams)

Western Family Citrus Salad (226 grams)

Western Family Pineapple Chunks (in 198 gram ready-to-go cups)

Pineapple Chunks (fresh) (227 and 425 grams)

The products were distributed to Save-On-Foods stores in Alberta, and also had a best before date of August 19.

AHS said the risk of infection is considered to be low, and no illnesses have been reported to date.

Anyone who believes they may have consumed the products included in the list is encouraged to call Health Link by calling 811.

AHS said a vaccine can prevent a Hepatitis A infection if administered within two weeks of exposure, so anyone who ate any products on that list on August 23 or later should get a dose of the vaccine, anyone with concerns can contact Health Link for details.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver, and is often spread through the ‘fecal-oral’ route, and is often spread through direct contact with an infected person, but it can also be contracted by ingesting contaminated food or water.

The virus can be transmitted if an infected person doesn’t wash their hands properly after using the washroom, and then prepares food for other people.

Symptoms can occur within two weeks and 50 days after exposure to the virus, and individuals can be infections one to two weeks before symptoms occur until at least one week after its onset.

AHS said symptoms include: tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin days later.

Those with symptoms of Hepatitis A should not prepare food for others, AHS said.

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their family doctor or local health unit office as soon as they can.