Every holiday season, there’s at least one popular toy kids hope to find under the tree – and CTV News spoke to a toy expert for some of the top toy picks.

Last Christmas, the hot-ticket purchase was Hatchimals. It was a challenge to find one in stores – this year’s popular product is Fingerlings.

Ryan Carr with Mastermind Toys said stores get a lot of calls for the toys, that go for $19.99 retail.

“I think our stores across the city are getting dozens of calls a day for Fingerlings,” Carr said.

Carr gave CTV News a rundown of some of the popular toys that might show up on wish lists this season.

Moonlite (Starter Pack $29.99) LiteHawk Remote Control Hovercraft with FPV Camera ($169.99) Brio Smart Tech Engine with Action Tunnels (Starter Kit $64.99) Soggy Doggy Game ($29.99) Build or Boom Game ($24.99) Lego Boost Creative Toolbox ($199.99) Aftershock Earthquake Lab ($49.99) Heely Shoes (Starting at $69.99) Heely Premium Lights – New this season Paw Patrol Tower ($119.99) Our Generation Mane Attraction Horse Trailer ($139.99) Kid Darts Safety Tip Dart Board ($24.99) ThinkFun Roller Coaster Challenge Game ($39.99) Foldup Foosball Table ($149.99) The Ninjago Movie – Green Ninja Mech Dragon Lego ($64.99) Hydraulic Robotic Arm Building Kit ($59.99) Gigantic Keyboard Playmat ($59.99) Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant ($259.99) Diary of a Wimpy Kid – The Getaway Book ($16.95) LiteHawk Hot Pursuit Slot Car Track ($169.99)

Karen Butler said she’s been looking for the toys for months.

“I’ve been looking for Fingerlings since the end of September,” Butler said. Last year, Butler said she couldn’t find Hatchimals, and she knows she may not find what she’s looking for this year.

“We’re so fortunate, we have so much more that some kids won’t have this Christmas, and so not to have a Fingerling would not be the worst thing.”

With files from Amanda Anderson