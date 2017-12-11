A judge has handed down a sentence the 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty to charges he faced for his role in a fiery fatal collision.

Eric Lestar was impaired, at more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit, when he got behind the wheel and sped through traffic in October 2016. He rear-ended the SUV Joann Christou, 50, was driving.

The SUV burst into flames with Christou trapped inside, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Judge Larry Anderson sentenced Lestar to four years and three months behind bars – and said the horrendous manner of death weighed into the sentence.

Anderson said Lestar was obviously remorseful during the trial.

“He’s been prepared for this for a while, he knew this was going to be generally speaking what it was going to be as far as the sentence length, and I think all things considered, he’s doing okay,” James Rayworth, Lestar’s lawyer, said outside of court.

Christou’s family said they accept Lestar’s sentence, and are ready to move on.

“I think he’s remorseful, and I know the images that he may have seen from the accident and I know they won’t be leaving him for the rest of his life,” Ian Harris, Christou’s son, said Monday.

However, Harris said he’d like to see mandatory minimum sentences brought in for impaired driving causing death.

After his prison term, Lestar will have a five year driving ban – he surrendered his licence after the collision, so that time will be factored in to his prohibition.

With files from Jeremy Thompson