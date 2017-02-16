Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Morinville RCMP search for robbery suspects
RCMP released stills taken from surveillance footage showing suspects in a robbery at a Macs on February 15. Supplied.
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 7:05AM MST
Morinville RCMP are searching for two suspects after a robbery at the Macs convenience store in Morinville around 9 p.m. on February 15.
Clerks say the two suspects, one male and one female, entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The male suspect was carrying a can of bear spray and attempted to spray the clerks.
The suspects fled in a white car with cash and packages of cigarettes.
Morinville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The female suspect is described as:
- Dark Hair
- Darker skin complexion
- Tattoo on the left side of her face
- Around 172 cm tall (5’8”)
- Wearing all black clothing
- Wearing grey high top runners
The male suspect is described as:
- Wearing a dark shirt with a white logo on it
- Wearing a flat brimmed hat
- Wearing lighter pants
The male suspect was wearing a bandana that partially obscured his face throughout the robbery.
RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
