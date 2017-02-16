Morinville RCMP are searching for two suspects after a robbery at the Macs convenience store in Morinville around 9 p.m. on February 15.

Clerks say the two suspects, one male and one female, entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The male suspect was carrying a can of bear spray and attempted to spray the clerks.

The suspects fled in a white car with cash and packages of cigarettes.

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The female suspect is described as:

  • Dark Hair
  • Darker skin complexion
  • Tattoo on the left side of her face
  • Around 172 cm tall (5’8”)
  • Wearing all black clothing
  • Wearing grey high top runners

The male suspect is described as:

  • Wearing a dark shirt with a white logo on it
  • Wearing a flat brimmed hat
  • Wearing lighter pants

The male suspect was wearing a bandana that partially obscured his face throughout the robbery.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).