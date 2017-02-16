

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Morinville RCMP are searching for two suspects after a robbery at the Macs convenience store in Morinville around 9 p.m. on February 15.

Clerks say the two suspects, one male and one female, entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The male suspect was carrying a can of bear spray and attempted to spray the clerks.

The suspects fled in a white car with cash and packages of cigarettes.

Morinville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The female suspect is described as:

Dark Hair

Darker skin complexion

Tattoo on the left side of her face

Around 172 cm tall (5’8”)

Wearing all black clothing

Wearing grey high top runners

The male suspect is described as:

Wearing a dark shirt with a white logo on it

Wearing a flat brimmed hat

Wearing lighter pants

The male suspect was wearing a bandana that partially obscured his face throughout the robbery.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).