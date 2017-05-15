Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mother charged in infant’s death to appear in court June 16
Michelle Rice, 31, is seen with her daughter in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 11:36AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 12:02PM MDT
Michelle Rice, an Edmonton woman charged with second degree murder, appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing – but her case was put over for a month.
In an Edmonton courtroom Monday, the lawyer for Michelle Rice asked for a four-week adjournment for disclosure.
The #yeg mom charged with 2nd murder in the death of her infant was in court this AM; her lawyer told the judge she needs the police report— Susan Amerongen (@SusanCTV) May 15, 2017
Rice appeared in court via closed-circuit television. She was charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-day-old daughter in late March.
Toxicology found the girl died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.
Her case will be back in court June 16. Rice remains in custody.
