Michelle Rice, an Edmonton woman charged with second degree murder, appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing – but her case was put over for a month.

In an Edmonton courtroom Monday, the lawyer for Michelle Rice asked for a four-week adjournment for disclosure.

The #yeg mom charged with 2nd murder in the death of her infant was in court this AM; her lawyer told the judge she needs the police report — Susan Amerongen (@SusanCTV) May 15, 2017

Rice appeared in court via closed-circuit television. She was charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-day-old daughter in late March.

Toxicology found the girl died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

Her case will be back in court June 16. Rice remains in custody.