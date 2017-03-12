Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision east of Jasper Saturday night, RCMP said.

Jasper RCMP came across the two-vehicle collision while on patrol on Highway 16, approximately 15 kilometres east of Jasper, around 10:45 p.m.

A van and a truck were involved in the crash, and RCMP found two of the van occupants dead on scene: a 33-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

A 56-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy in the same van suffered minor injuries.

All of the van occupants are originally from British Columbia.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man from Calgary, was transported to a hospital in serious condition, RCMP said.

Police are investigating the collision.

Highway 16 reopened Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.