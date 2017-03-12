Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mother, daughter dead in multi-vehicle collision near Jasper
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 10:24AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 4:24PM MDT
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision east of Jasper Saturday night, RCMP said.
Jasper RCMP came across the two-vehicle collision while on patrol on Highway 16, approximately 15 kilometres east of Jasper, around 10:45 p.m.
A van and a truck were involved in the crash, and RCMP found two of the van occupants dead on scene: a 33-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter.
A 56-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy in the same van suffered minor injuries.
All of the van occupants are originally from British Columbia.
The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man from Calgary, was transported to a hospital in serious condition, RCMP said.
Police are investigating the collision.
Highway 16 reopened Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- 'The officer said that he slipped back and fell on the ice and he had to shoot him': Police shooting witness 1
- EPS investigating death in north Edmonton parking lot
- Mother, daughter dead in multi-vehicle collision near Jasper
- Witness to mall altercation sheds light on incident 1
- Man plans to fight fine issued for disturbing wildlife in Banff National Park 1
- City of Edmonton declares seasonal parking ban
- EPS thank Edmontonians for helping track down suspect in crow bar attack 1
- Red Deer mom fundraising for daughter’s life changing surgery 1
- Edmonton man says West Edmonton Mall security crossed the line as they escorted him out of the building 1
- Statement from relative of man seen in video sheds light on events leading up to confrontation 2