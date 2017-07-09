A woman is dead and another is in critical condition following a one-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County Sunday afternoon.

Morinville RCMP responded to the collision in the area of Range Road 245 near Township Road 561 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Mounties said an SUV on Range Road 245 with four occupants rolled into the ditch. A male passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and taken to the hospital by STARTS in critical condition. The male driver of the SUV and a boy were not injured in the collision, and a woman, the boy’s mother, was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP is investigating the collision and delays in the area are expected.