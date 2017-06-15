The grieving mother and sister of a man killed in a weekend shooting at a convenience store issued a plea Thursday, as police continue to investigate the homicide.

On Sunday at about 4:40 p.m., police were called to a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue, after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police later confirmed Abdullahi Nur-Abduelle, 22, died as a result of a gunshot wound, and his death ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, the victim’s mother and sister spoke with CTV News – but asked to have their identities hidden, as those responsible for the young man’s death are still at large.

“Anything could help find out who did this to him,” the victim’s sister told CTV News. “He’s already gone, regardless my brother’s not going to come back, but we would just like to know who did this so this doesn’t continue on.”

Meanwhile, investigators were still searching for two vehicles of interest connected to the shooting, releasing photos of the dark-grey newer model Dodge Durango and black Hyundai Tucson taken from surveillance footage.

“We trust Canadian justice and I trust the police, they can find that person,” the sister said.

Also on Thursday, police investigators were back on the scene of the shooting, looking over a vehicle in the parking lot that the owner later discovered had a bullet hole in the right rear corner.

The vehicle was later towed to an EPS yard.

The mother of the deceased told CTV News Thursday that her son was hoping to travel to Fort McMurray next week to start a new job, but court documents obtained by CTV News show he is scheduled to appear in court Monday on breach charges.

With files from David Ewasuk