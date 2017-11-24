Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 4:23PM MST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 4:25PM MST
A 30-year-old driver is facing charges after his motorcycle passenger died in a two-vehicle collision on Groat Road in September.
The collision occurred on September 10 at approximately 9 p.m. near the bottom of the Victoria Park Road hill, police said.
EPS were told a 2008 Ducati motorcycle was headed west down the Victoria Park Road hill when it struck a 2007 Toyota Yaris travelling in the same direction.
Upon arrival, the 23-year-old female passenger was found dead at the intersection of the Groat Road Bridge and Groat Road. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Harsha Dandamudi was arrested and taken into custody on November 23. He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
