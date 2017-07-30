Mounties are searching for a teenager who went missing while swimming with a group of people on the Smokey River near Grande Prairie Friday night.

Spirit River RCMP officers responded to the Smokey River – roughly 10 kilometres downstream from the Watino Bridge – at approximately 8:35 p.m. after a 15-year-old boy “got caught in an undercurrent and was pulled back below the water surface.”

Witnesses told police that the male came back up, was taken down the river by the current, and went under again. He has not been seen since, RCMP said.

Mounties from McLennan, Peace River and Grande Prairie also responded, as well as Piece River Search and Rescue and Eaglesham Fire.

The search is ongoing and a dive team has been called, RCMP said.