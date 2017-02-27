Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
MRU Flight School resumes training after plane crash
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 12:44PM MST
Two instructors at Mount Royal University Flight School died when their plane crashed northwest of Cochrane.
The Transportation Safety Board finished their on-site investigation and the wreckage has been transported for further investigation. The fatal flight ended in a steep descent, the TSB said that the twin motor aircraft should have been able to fly even if one of the engines malfunctioned.
Instructors have been performing practice flights and the school administration is taking extra effort to make sure all students are comfortable. The 66 students will be required to sit in the cockpit for 5 minutes before take-off and will start with shorter flights.
The administration has also provided support services since the crash.
Additional inspections will be performed before each take-off on the two planes the school has that are the same model as the one that crashed.
with files from Jeremy Thompson
