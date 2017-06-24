A multi-vehicle collision in northeast Edmonton sent four people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

A total of four vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of 153 Avenue and 59A Street at approximately 1 p.m., police said.

According to police, a truck went through the intersection and hit three other vehicles.

One of the four people taken to the hospital as precaution was a child, police said.

EPS do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but speed may have caused the collision.

The collision is under investigation and it remains unclear whether charges will be laid.