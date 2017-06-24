Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Multi-vehicle collision in north Edmonton sends four to hospital
Edmonton police on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the area of 153 Avenue and 59A Street on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:00PM MDT
A multi-vehicle collision in northeast Edmonton sent four people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.
A total of four vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of 153 Avenue and 59A Street at approximately 1 p.m., police said.
According to police, a truck went through the intersection and hit three other vehicles.
One of the four people taken to the hospital as precaution was a child, police said.
EPS do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but speed may have caused the collision.
The collision is under investigation and it remains unclear whether charges will be laid.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- ‘He was so cute. I feel so sad for his mom and dad’: neighbour of four-year-old boy killed in Mill Woods collision 1
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton 2
- City makes changes to west Edmonton crosswalk where woman was killed 1
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- Edmonton woman dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake
- Bus drivers protest proposed changes to ETS 1
- Man charged with death of mother on Ermineskin First Nation
- Multi-vehicle collision in north Edmonton sends four to hospital
- Storm wreckage to take over a month to clean up: Red Deer officials 1
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side