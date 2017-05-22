The City of Edmonton said 102 Avenue from 103 Street to 109 Street and Rowland Road will close due to construction on Tuesday for the next four nights.

102 Avenue will close from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. and Rowland Road will close from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for road paving.

Cross traffic will be available where possible on 102 Avenue, and there will be no through traffic on Rowland Road.

Drivers are advised to use alternate roads.