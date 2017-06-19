Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mumps outbreak in Edmonton declared over
The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets, and is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with a person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, or by kissing.
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 3:18PM MDT
Alberta Health Services announced Monday that two mumps outbreaks declared earlier in 2017, one of them in Edmonton, had ended.
The outbreak in Edmonton was declared on March 28, after the one in southern Alberta – that was declared February 16.
AHS said a total of 48 cases were confirmed to be linked to the two outbreaks – so far this year, a total of 75 cases of mumps have been confirmed in Alberta.
Symptoms of mumps include swelling, and pain in the glands surrounding the jaw – although some suffer from cold or influenza-like symptoms instead.
Mumps can be prevented through immunization, and that is available as part of the province’s Routine Childhood Immunization Program.
If you’re unsure of your immunization status, call Health Link at 811, or your local public health centre.
