Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Murder trial to begin for Edmonton man charged in bloody warehouse stabbings
Jayme Joshua Pasieka is seen in an undated photo. Supplied.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:36AM MST
EDMONTON - A jury trial is to begin today for an Edmonton man accused of killing two co-workers and wounding several others in a bloody knife attack at a grocery warehouse.
Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related counts.
Police have said a man with a knife in each hand and wearing a military-style vest randomly slashed and stabbed workers as he walked through a huge Loblaws complex on Feb. 28, 2014.
Police quickly identified Pasieka, who was an employee at the warehouse, as a suspect.
He was arrested a few hours after the attacks sitting in a vehicle in an industrial area on the opposite end of the city.
Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed and four other men were wounded.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Woman injured in attack at Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch facing long recovery 1
- 'I just want out': Senior in Ryley, Alta. sells home to cover cost of painting it 1
- RCMP trying to identify suspect in armed robbery in Millet
- Warm weather prompts postponement of charity hockey game 1
- Garth Brooks and Ryan Smyth host hockey camp in Edmonton
- Murder trial to begin for Edmonton man charged in bloody warehouse stabbings
- Two youths turn themselves in to police after assault at Youth Ranch 2