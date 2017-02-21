

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - A jury trial is to begin today for an Edmonton man accused of killing two co-workers and wounding several others in a bloody knife attack at a grocery warehouse.

Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related counts.

Police have said a man with a knife in each hand and wearing a military-style vest randomly slashed and stabbed workers as he walked through a huge Loblaws complex on Feb. 28, 2014.

Police quickly identified Pasieka, who was an employee at the warehouse, as a suspect.

He was arrested a few hours after the attacks sitting in a vehicle in an industrial area on the opposite end of the city.

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed and four other men were wounded.