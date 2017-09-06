ALERT investigators in northern Alberta said they had seized a variety of drugs estimated to be worth nearly $250,000, making it one of the largest drug seizures in Grande Prairie, after four homes were searched.

Investigators executed search warrants at four homes Friday, September 1, and seized the following items:

1.3 kg of powder and crack cocaine

573 grams of methamphetamine

1,476 fentanyl pills

About 20 grams of marijuana

A Mercedes-Benz SUV

Nearly $20,000 in cash

ALERT said the drugs are worth nearly $250,000 on the street, and most of the drugs were seized from a home in the Riverstone neighbourhood.

Officials said this seizure is the largest on record in Grande Prairie since October 2014 when investigators seized 1.8 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,800 fentanyl pills.

Two have been charged: Khristopher Ali, 29, and Robert Kinnon, 59. They are each facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and Ali has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of the proceeds of crime.

ALERT said the cash and vehicle seized as part of this investigation will go to Alberta’s civil forfeiture office.