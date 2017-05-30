The province released new details Tuesday about the hospital to open in south Edmonton in 2026.

The hospital will be located on a 320-acre site near the corner of Ellerslie Road and 127 Street southwest, the Government of Alberta said in a press release.

“I am pleased to see that this site was selected and this new hospital will be a welcomed addition to our growing Edmonton Metropolitan Region,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Alberta on our joint infrastructure plans for the area so we can coordinate efforts to best meet the needs of Edmontonians.”

The government chose the site due to the rapid growth of the area and its proximity to the Anthony Henday and Queen Elizabeth II Highway. The hospital is expected to have between 350 to 500 beds.

“We want to make sure residents in one of Edmonton’s fastest-growing areas are provided medical care as close to home as possible,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said. “This project will make life better for the many families who call south Edmonton home and is another example of our government’s commitment to supporting the critical frontline services Albertans depend on.”

The investment is part of Alberta’s 2017 Capital Plan. The plan will also invest $4.5 billion in other health project over the next four years.

“Our government is proud to make the dream of a new Edmonton hospital a reality for our growing city,” Premier Rachel Notley said. “This hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility that will undoubtedly help meet the health-care needs of Edmonton families for decades to come.”