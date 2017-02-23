

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





An anti-gravity treadmill at the University of Alberta is helping people recover the strength they need to walk again on their own.

In 2016 April McDonald,34, had a double hip replacement.

“I would say rehab on a double hip surgery when you’re my age is a year,” said McDonald.

When she first saw the anti-gravity treadmill she said she was wary of the machine.

“I was very distrusting of it, I didn’t think it would hold my weight. It was very scary the first time I went in.”

Experts say the treadmill is able to help people with a variety of ailments.

“Patients who have arthritis for example are the prime candidates for this,” said Kim Dao, with the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Alberta.

“Ankle sprains, knee injuries, meniscal tears or ACL tears, even patients with neurological conditions can benefit as well.”

After she experienced it the first time, April McDonald was a believer.

“It allows my muscles to get stronger,” McDonald said.

“I’m not quite there, I haven’t quite cusped to where I don’t waddle, but I am so close.”

“You can see it in their faces, that smile, that they recognize they can do these things and that pain is not the limit to what they can achieve,” said Dao.

Anyone interested in using the treadmill with one of the physical therapy students at the university can find details on the University of Alberta website.

With files from Carmen Leibel