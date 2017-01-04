In an announcement made on social media, a Canadian discount air carrier said it is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and Arizona – and the President and CEO said that decision was made because another airline copied the plan.

NewLeaf President and CEO Jim Young said in the statement, posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, that not long after the Winnipeg-based company’s announcement on flights connecting Alberta and Arizona’s Phoenix-Mesa airport, another airline lowered fares.

“When an airline in Canada found out that NewLeaf was servicing Phoenix-Mesa, they too decided to follow our schedule,” the statement said. “Within hours, of NewLeaf’s announcement this airline had also lowered its fares and offered service to an airport it had previously ignored for over a decade.”

Young called the move: “a classic case of the big guy squishing the little guy so that the big guy can profit more.”

In addition, service between Hamilton, Ont. and Florida would also be postponed.

NewLeaf’s parent company Flair applied for the permit to fly to the United States back in November, after announcing the new routes.

The Canadian Transportation Agency said NewLeaf did not yet have permission to fly south of the border.

According to NewLeaf spokesperson Julie Rempel, who released a statement to CTV News, it is common practice to apply for permits in that way:

“If we weren’t confidant (sic), there never would have been one ticket sold, nor would airports like Mesa and Melbourne, ground handler contracts etc. ever entered into contracts with Flair and or NewLeaf (dependent upon what it pertained to.) This is standard procedure. Absolutely nothing was done improperly.”

An air passenger rights advocate told CTV News customer should have been informed of what the company was doing.

“The loss to the trademark, the goodwill of the public is going to be tremendous, nobody wants to fly with an airline that is going to pull your flight on you,” Gabor Lukacs said.

Meanwhile, the other airline mentioned in Young’s statement has been identified as WestJet. Young said WestJet’s move split the customer base and undercut NewLeaf’s profits.

WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart released a statement to CTV News Wednesday in response to the allegation:

“The Greater Phoenix area, served by Phoenix Sky Harbor and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway is a very competitive market served by numerous airlines with WestJet included among them. For more than 20 years Canadians have trusted us for our combination of low fares and caring guest experience. The airline business is more challenging than it seems and this airline appears to be blaming one airline for their woes in a particular market without providing the travelling public the full story.

“WestJet looks forward to starting non-stop service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway from Edmonton on January 21 and Calgary on January 19. As with any other route, we will evaluate the success and therefore the possible continuance/return of a route, on a few factors. These factors may include supply and demand, meeting guests’ travel needs, and maintaining profitable flying on behalf of our shareholders.”

Young’s statement went on to say the airline was in the process of refunding customers who bought tickets on the affected routes.

