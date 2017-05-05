Officials said Friday that a section of Highway 16 had been shut down Friday morning following a rock slide.

Parks Canada said Highway 16, from the Jasper townsite to the West Gate of Jasper National Park had been closed due to the rock slide Friday morning.

A Parks Canada spokesperson said the slide happened at about 9 a.m. Friday, about 15 kilometres away from the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 93.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the slide, and officials said no vehicles were involved.

The slide forced the closure of the highway in both directions; RCMP said Highway 16 west of Highway 93 was impassable.

Officials said emergency crews are on scene. Police said there was no timeline for the highway to be reopened.