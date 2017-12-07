Edmontonians will have a chance to say goodbye to the historic Coliseum arena.

Northlands CEO Tim Reid and Oilers legend Ryan Smyth came together to plan a three-day event taking place on December 14-16.

“We wanted to make sure the community has the opportunity to access their facility one more time.”

On Friday, December 14, Ryan Smyth’s team, the Spruce Grove Saints will play against the Okotoks Oilers. The game is free, but parking will cost $5 and the proceeds will go to charity. The next day, there will be pancake breakfast, and there will be a free skate open to the public throughout the day. On Sunday, Indigenous artists will sell crafts and there will be a round dance.

With files from David Ewasuk