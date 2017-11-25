A bakery was destroyed by a fire in northwest Edmonton Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a building in the area of 111 Avenue and 152 Street where a bakery and a burger restaurant are located at approximately 10 a.m.

The bakery was completely ravaged by the fire, but the Burger Baron only had minimal damage.

“The good news is that the second half of the building seems to be isolated so we were able to contain the damage to the two story footprint to the building,” District Chief Paul Colcy said.

Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.