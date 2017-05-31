

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Premier Rachel Notley says despite the Green Party and NDP leaders in B.C. trying to form government, it will not affect the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“Mark my words that pipeline will be built, the decisions have been made and it is in the best interest of Albertans, Canadians and in particular might I say British Columbians,” said Notley.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of all Albertans, and quite frankly all Canadians economic interest, to get that pipeline done.”

The Kinder Morgan pipeline is supported by the B.C. Liberals, who currently have a majority government, but the opposing NDP and Green Party are looking to change that.

Those parties have formed an alliance and with a vote of confidence in the B.C. legislature the NDP may be allowed to form a minority government depending on the results.

“There's some discussion of whether they'll demand an entirely new environmental assessment process, that they will delay permits along the pipeline route, that they will launch their own court action,” said Duane Bratt, a political scientist with Mount Royal University.

Despite this looming possibility Notley is staying firm.

“Our view of the matter and one that I think will be supported ultimately in the courts is that the decision has been taken, it’s been taken by the federal government,” said Premier Notley.

“There may be debate but at the end of the day we’re quite confident in the strength of our position.”

“Regardless of a change in government in B.C. or anywhere, the facts and the evidence do not change,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The premier also expressing her thoughts on B.C.’s economy, one that she says is being mostly driven by rising house prices in Vancouver and the lower mainland.

“They need stronger economic growth and the reality is in interior B.C. they need the jobs that this pipeline will provide and quite frankly all Canadians need the jobs that come from being able to demonstrate to the world that we are a competitive and strategic country and nation that is able to function in a specific way in an international market.”

Notley also pointing out that she believes her government will be able to find common ground with their B.C. counterparts.

“You’d be surprised how quickly the issue of ensuring people have good jobs becomes front and centre to responsible governments that care about working people and there I know is where we share a number of values with the emerging leadership in British Columbia.”

With files from Jonathan Glasgow