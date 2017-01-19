Premier Rachel Notley shuffled her cabinet Thursday, with three ministers sworn in to new roles.

The three new roles are as follows:

Minister Danielle Larivee moved from Municipal Affairs Ministry to Ministry of Children’s Services

Minister Shaye Anderson was sworn-in as Minister of Municipal Affairs

The Human Services Ministry was renamed Community and Social Services – with Minister Irfan Sabir still at the helm

The province said the changes were made as part of the government’s focus on creating a child protection and intervention system to serve the children and families in Alberta.

The cabinet is made up of 20 members, including the premier: