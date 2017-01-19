Premier Rachel Notley shuffled her cabinet Thursday, with three ministers sworn in to new roles.

The three new roles are as follows:

  • Minister Danielle Larivee moved from Municipal Affairs Ministry to Ministry of Children’s Services
  • Minister Shaye Anderson was sworn-in as Minister of Municipal Affairs
  • The Human Services Ministry was renamed Community and Social Services – with Minister Irfan Sabir still at the helm

The province said the changes were made as part of the government’s focus on creating a child protection and intervention system to serve the children and families in Alberta.

The cabinet is made up of 20 members, including the premier:

Rachel Anne Notley

Premier of Alberta

President of Executive Council

Sarah Marjorie Hoffman

Deputy Premier

Minister of Health

Brian Mason

Minister of Infrastructure

Minister of Transportation

Government House Leader

David Manson Eggen

Minister of Education

Deron Michael Bilous

Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Deputy Government House Leader

Joseph Anthony Ceci

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Kathleen Teresa Ganley

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Shannon Phillips

Minister of Environment and Parks

Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

Oneil John Carlier

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Deputy Government House Leader

Shaye Anderson

Minister of Municipal Affairs

Danielle Marie Larivee

Minister of Children’s Services

Margaret Ellen McCuaig-Boyd

Minister of Energy

Irfan Sabir

Minister of Community and Social Services

Lori Dawn Sigurdson

Minister of Seniors and Housing

Richard John Feehan

Minister of Indigenous Relations

Christina Gray

Minister of Labour

Minister Responsible for Democratic Renewal

Stephanie Veronica McLean

Minister of Service Alberta

Minister of Status of Women

Ricardo Miranda

Minister of Culture and Tourism

Marlin Robert Schmidt

Minister of Advanced Education

Brandy Lynn Payne

Associate Minister of Health