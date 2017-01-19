Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Notley shuffles her cabinet, adds Ministry of Children’s Services
Premier Rachel Notley (centre, left) speaks at Government House after shuffling her cabinet on Thursday, January 19, 2017. Ministers Danielle Larivee (L), Shaye Anderson (centre, right) and Irfan Sabir (R).
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 4:19PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 4:21PM MST
Premier Rachel Notley shuffled her cabinet Thursday, with three ministers sworn in to new roles.
The three new roles are as follows:
- Minister Danielle Larivee moved from Municipal Affairs Ministry to Ministry of Children’s Services
- Minister Shaye Anderson was sworn-in as Minister of Municipal Affairs
- The Human Services Ministry was renamed Community and Social Services – with Minister Irfan Sabir still at the helm
The province said the changes were made as part of the government’s focus on creating a child protection and intervention system to serve the children and families in Alberta.
The cabinet is made up of 20 members, including the premier:
|
Rachel Anne Notley
|
Premier of Alberta
President of Executive Council
|
Sarah Marjorie Hoffman
|
Deputy Premier
Minister of Health
|
Brian Mason
|
Minister of Infrastructure
Minister of Transportation
Government House Leader
|
David Manson Eggen
|
Minister of Education
|
Deron Michael Bilous
|
Minister of Economic Development and Trade
Deputy Government House Leader
|
Joseph Anthony Ceci
|
President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
|
Kathleen Teresa Ganley
|
Minister of Justice and Solicitor General
|
Shannon Phillips
|
Minister of Environment and Parks
Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office
|
Oneil John Carlier
|
Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
Deputy Government House Leader
|
Shaye Anderson
|
Minister of Municipal Affairs
|
Danielle Marie Larivee
|
Minister of Children’s Services
|
Margaret Ellen McCuaig-Boyd
|
Minister of Energy
|
Irfan Sabir
|
Minister of Community and Social Services
|
Lori Dawn Sigurdson
|
Minister of Seniors and Housing
|
Richard John Feehan
|
Minister of Indigenous Relations
|
Christina Gray
|
Minister of Labour
Minister Responsible for Democratic Renewal
|
Stephanie Veronica McLean
|
Minister of Service Alberta
Minister of Status of Women
|
Ricardo Miranda
|
Minister of Culture and Tourism
|
Marlin Robert Schmidt
|
Minister of Advanced Education
|
Brandy Lynn Payne
|
Associate Minister of Health
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Armed burglar caught in the act on camera 2
- Autopsies scheduled in south side suspicious deaths 2
- Fire forced families from homes 1
- RCMP investigating armed robbery at Sylvan Lake market 2
- Notley shuffles her cabinet, adds Ministry of Children’s Services
- EPS investigators looking for two witnesses to weekend suspicious death
- Police trying to identify two vehicles of interest in February, 2016 homicide
- Injury Prevention Centre concerned over growing number of preventable injuries 1
- Local talent recognized in Red Deer Entertainment Awards 1