Garth Brooks fever reached new heights in Edmonton as his name was raised to the top of Rogers Place Friday night.

The Oilers Entertainment Group and Rogers Place honoured the country star for selling out nine straight shows at the new downtown arena.

During Trisha Yearwood’s set, Brook’s wife, Ticketmaster presented Brooks with a plaque to celebrate five million tickets sold during his tour in 60 cities. Moments later Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson came on stage and unveiled the banner.

“When you look around this arena, we raise banners for Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Stanley Cups,” Nicholson said. “But tonight, we want to raise a banner for Garth. Yes, for Garth!”

Brooks became excited upon seeing the banner. He hugged Nicholson and shouted, “That’s awesome!”

And then hockey and country fans gave Yearwood the perfect segue. As fans, chanted “let’s go Oilers,” she presented her husband a video from Wayne Gretzky on the big screen.

“Hello, Edmonton. Hi, I’m Wayne Gretzky, and I just wanted to say my congratulations to Garth Brooks on a great achievement. As you can tell, we have the greatest fans in the world in Edmonton and in Alberta. Congratulation to you and Trish on a wonderful night. Congratulations.”

Who better than #99 @OfficialGretzky to celebrate Garth's 9 shows & 5 millionth ticket here in Edmonton - Team Garth #Garth5Million #YEG pic.twitter.com/OrTqayCmkQ — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 25, 2017

Concert-goers showed excitement during the banner ceremony, but the decision is getting mixed reviews from Edmontonians on social media:

Currently arguing over the Garth Brooks banner; I think it's �� but the bf is a hater. — Sarah (@SmileandConquer) February 25, 2017

If they put up a Garth Brooks banner at Rogers Place, then they'll have to put up banners for EVERY artist that sells out nine concerts!! �� — RG3 (@rascalgas) February 25, 2017