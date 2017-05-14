Starting Monday, off-highway vehicle (OHV) riders not wearing a helmet will be fined $155, but the new rule law some exceptions.

According to the Traffic Safety Act, ATVs, snow vehicles and dirt bikes are OHVs, and the province said 19 Albertans die every year from accidents that involve these types of vehicles.

These helmets are CSA approved - starting May 15 ATV, dirt bike and similar off road drivers face $155 fine for not wearing one #yeg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/ZZB7KppiiB — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) May 14, 2017

There are a few exceptions to the new law. While the government suggests the use of helmets at all times to reduce the risk of injury, you are not legally required to wear a helmet when operating an OHV:

On your own property

On First Nations and Metis lands

If you are a member of the Sikh religion and wear a turban

Adam Prezanowsky is an avid ATV driver who supports the helmet law. He says a minor accident he was in could have been seriously injured him, but he was wearing a helmet.

Adam Prezanowsky loves his ATV, and is all for the new helmet law that comes into effect tomorrow (May 15) #yeg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/5MVyBaeSlx — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) May 14, 2017

“My front tire came off the edge, and then the back tire followed and I just rolled about 5, 6 feet down – quad came tumbling after me,” Prezanowsky said. “If I didn't have my helmet on, I would've been seriously hurt. All I landed up with was a sprained thumb and a scratch down my back.”

But while Prezanowsky is a fan of the new policy, he doesn’t think all fellow OHV riders are happy with it.

“I do have a feeling there are people out there who are pretty upset about it,” Prezanowsky said.

With files from Jeremy Thompson