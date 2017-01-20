As fire officials continue investigating a fatal fire that broke out in a Jasper Avenue apartment building, one man is sharing how he rescued a number of residents from the building Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the highrise apartment just before 7 p.m. Thursday – and arrived three minutes later.

“They arrived within minutes and acted swiftly and calmly but there wasn’t enough time,” Witness Stephanie Bailey said.

Most residents managed to get out safely, but some had to be rescued, the heat from the flames was so intense a ladder rescue was the only option.

One man is being credited with rescuing some of the residents – Riza Kasikcioglu was working across the street when he saw flames in the building.

He rushed inside the building, and pounded on doors to alert residents.

“I took the lady in the wheelchair on my back, I carried her from the seventh floor to the ground level and then I ran in again to save the other people,” Kasikcioglu said.

He said he didn’t see the woman trapped on the balcony, but said if he had, he would’ve tried to get to her.

“I think I’m still in shock and haven’t fully processed what happened,” Bailey said.

A number of witnesses outside the highrise watched in horror as the resident stood on the balcony of a suite that was engulfed in flames – fire crews couldn’t get to her in time.

“I’m at a loss for words, the lady who was in that apartment, I knew her, I used to carry her groceries to her apartment,” Resident Chris Yushkveich said.

One individual was rushed to hospital.

On Friday, investigators spent much of the day on scene, combing through debris and looking for clues as to what sparked the fatal fire.

Late Thursday night, a number of residents who live on floors not affected by the fire were allowed to return. Most residents living on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors have not yet been allowed to go home.

Officials said 20 suites are not livable, and 10 individuals have reached out to the Red Cross for help.

With files from Angela Jung and Jonathan Glasgow