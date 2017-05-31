Officials released details on work to build the southeast leg of the Valley LRT Line; officials say the project is scheduled to move ahead at an ‘unprecedented’ pace.

The project, which will include 11 new LRT stops, an operations and maintenance facility, a bridge over Whitemud Drive and a new bridge over the North Saskatchewan River, will go towards completing the LRT line between 102 Street, and Mill Woods in southeast Edmonton.

Work is moving forward on updates to roadways need to accommodate tracks along the line, while crews are building the tunnels in the area of Jasper Avenue and 95 Street.

Along 66 Street, noise walls are being built, while the future Gerry Wright Operations and Maintenance facility on 75 Street and 51 Avenue is also under construction.

“This is something that’s unprecedented in Edmonton to disturb this much area over a very short period of time,” Dean Heuman with TransEd said.

When it’s completed, the LRT line in the city’s southeast will be 13.8 kilometres long. This year, crews will be working on 13 kilometres of the line at the same time.

“This is about as fast as you can build 13 kilometres of LRT,” Heuman said.

“This year and next year will be about the biggest disruptions.”

Drivers have been encountering issues on 75 Street, where crews are working to install parts of the line – that work will continue until the end of 2017, while crews are also working on the Whitemud bridge.

Meanwhile, on 83 Street, there will be permanent single-lane closures between Argyll Road and Whyte Avenue, work is set to start in late June.

“It is a one lane in each direction road, and the train will be going up the centre and that will be permanent,” Heuman said.

Major roadwork will continue between Argyll Road and the Muttart Conservatory for the next two years, including transforming the Bonnie Doon traffic circle into a four-way stop, a new retaining wall to stabilize Connors Hill Road, and the short road between Connors Hill and the Muttart Stop will be permanently closed.

By the end of the 2017 construction season, Heuman said Edmontonians will be able to see supports for the new bridge over the North Saskatchewan River, while the bridge over Whitemud Drive will be nearing completion, a number of rail beds will be in place and roads will start moving to their permanent positions.

“We’re asking for everyone’s patience, there are people working out there so do be cautions where you’re driving through and do think about what your route might want to be,” Heuman said.

The $1.8 billion line is scheduled to open in December, 2020.

With files from Nicole Weisberg