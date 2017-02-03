Officials with Alberta Transportation said Friday that the speed on a section of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway had been reduced to 80 kilometres an hour, due to damage to the overpass.

Officials said on Tuesday, January 31, a large truck carrying a high load hit the Highway 53 overpass near Ponoka.

The speed reduction from 110 kilometres per hour, to 80 kilometres per hour was announced Friday, February 3.

In addition to the change in speed, officials said the southbound acceleration/deceleration lanes on the QE2, on and off of Highway 53, and will affect traffic leaving or heading towards Ponoka.

There is no clear timeline for when repairs will be done, officials said design of the repairs was underway Friday – and repairs will be done as soon as possible.