Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Officials to open city sports fields earlier than expected
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 6:40PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 7:11PM MDT
City of Edmonton officials announced Thursday that fields will open for use on Monday, May 8, days earlier than previously expected.
At the end of April, officials forecast fields would open on May 12, weeks after the previous opening date of April 28.
The city said the delay was to allow crews to perform repairs, and for the fields to dry.
“We were going to open our sports fields May 12, but with the fast change in weather, we’re going to be able to open them…Monday, May 8,” Rodger Davidson with the City of Edmonton said.
All but one major sports field will open May 8, officials said the Airways Field, north of 111 Avenue near 113 Street, is still too wet to use. The others are considered to be dry enough to use without causing damage.
Meanwhile, crews still need to mow, paint lines and groom shale infields on some fields.
With files from David Ewasuk
Photos
Regional parks, like Kildonan Park and St. Vital Park, are mowed more often than every 10 days, the city said.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Charges laid against man for harassing realtors, EPS say there could be more cases 1
- Gin recall expanded to Alberta: Bombay Sapphire recalled due to incorrect alcohol content
- Ducks coach, Oilers cross verbal swords over officials' treatment of McDavid
- RCMP investigating woman’s murder in Smith, Alta
- Proposed legislation would protect Alberta home buyers from untrustworthy builders
- RCMP investigating homicide in Fort McMurray
- Man charged in fatal hit and run collision
- Canadian Ranger found dead in Fort Chipewyan 1
- Jakob Silfverberg scores overtime winner in 4-3 Ducks win over Oilers
- Residents, officials mark anniversary of Fort McMurray wildfire 9