City of Edmonton officials announced Thursday that fields will open for use on Monday, May 8, days earlier than previously expected.

At the end of April, officials forecast fields would open on May 12, weeks after the previous opening date of April 28.

The city said the delay was to allow crews to perform repairs, and for the fields to dry.

“We were going to open our sports fields May 12, but with the fast change in weather, we’re going to be able to open them…Monday, May 8,” Rodger Davidson with the City of Edmonton said.

All but one major sports field will open May 8, officials said the Airways Field, north of 111 Avenue near 113 Street, is still too wet to use. The others are considered to be dry enough to use without causing damage.

Meanwhile, crews still need to mow, paint lines and groom shale infields on some fields.

