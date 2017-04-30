The Edmonton Oilers are confident going into Game 3 Sunday night at Rogers Place thanks to a 2-0 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks and Cam Talbot’s outstanding play.

Talbot made 39 saves in Game 2 and was under pressure for much of the third period, and while his performance helped the team win, his teammates don’t want to rely on him as much back at home.

“Yeah, definitely confident back there,” Connor McDavid told reporters at Rogers Place Sunday morning. “That shouldn’t change your game very much, doesn’t change our game very much. It’s not like we’re going to allow them to get breakaways and two-on-ones just because we have a great goaltender, so it doesn’t really change our game that much, but definitely nice to have that confidence back there.”

“He definitely had us in the game at times, and I mean all year he’s been really steady and it gives us a lot of confidence, but at the same we definitely want to be better for him tonight and put a little more pressure on their goalie,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

Talbot admitted his team’s “overall game” was up to their standard in Anaheim Friday night, but he brought forth his best game of the playoffs when his team needed it most.

“Personally, I thought I had a pretty good game,” Talbot said. “I was tracking the puck; I was controlling some rebounds where I needed to control them, and trying not to give them a lot of second chances, because that’s where they thrive.”

McDavid, on the other hand, has only one point through two games, but he’s not worried about his individual performances.

“It does not matter at all – we’re up 2-0,” McDavid said. “We’re up 2-0 coming home and that’s all that really should matter. We’ve a very deep team. I’ve said that before and I’ll definitely say it again: We’re a very deep team and we have guys that can produce offence. Leon [Draisaitl] and Pat [Maroon] especially – I’ve played with those guys all year long.”

The series shifts to Edmonton now, where the Ducks will attempt to win at least one game to take the series back to Southern California. But the Oilers are expecting their loud fan base to give them a much-needed energy boost after a close Game 2.

“Coming back from their building up 2-0 is obviously a huge confident boost for us, and coming back to play in front of our home fans tonight is gonna be another boost for us, and we’re gonna need every bit of it, because like I said, they’re gonna be an extremely desperate team tonight and we’re gonna have to have our best game of the series,” Talbot said.

“The fans here have been great,” McDavid said. “You see the city kind of rallying around us and we definitely appreciate that so much, and definitely a nice energy boost coming home to these fans.”