The Alberta government released the list of the most popular names bestowed upon the newest Albertans in 2016.

Officials said Friday that in 2016, the two top names for baby boys and girls continued to be Liam and Olivia – continuing a trend that started in 2013.

The top ten baby names in Alberta in 2016 were:

Olivia Liam Benjamin Emma Lucas Oliver Noah Sophia William Ava

The province said in 2016, 292 babies were named Olivia, and it’s been the top name for babies in Alberta for the last three years. The second most popular name, Liam, was given to 277 babies.

As for unusual names, quite a few more unique monikers were given to newborns, such as: Blue-Eagle, Colby-Octavious, Oz, Righteousness, and Staxx for boys, and Harleyquinn, Justice, Peach, Princesse, Symphony and Teal for girls.