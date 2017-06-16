Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Olivia, Liam still top names for new babies in Alberta in 2016
Babies prefer one another's babble over that of adults, according to a new study. (Shestakoff / Shutterstock.com)
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 10:52AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 11:31AM MDT
The Alberta government released the list of the most popular names bestowed upon the newest Albertans in 2016.
Officials said Friday that in 2016, the two top names for baby boys and girls continued to be Liam and Olivia – continuing a trend that started in 2013.
The top ten baby names in Alberta in 2016 were:
- Olivia
- Liam
- Benjamin
- Emma
- Lucas
- Oliver
- Noah
- Sophia
- William
- Ava
The province said in 2016, 292 babies were named Olivia, and it’s been the top name for babies in Alberta for the last three years. The second most popular name, Liam, was given to 277 babies.
As for unusual names, quite a few more unique monikers were given to newborns, such as: Blue-Eagle, Colby-Octavious, Oz, Righteousness, and Staxx for boys, and Harleyquinn, Justice, Peach, Princesse, Symphony and Teal for girls.
Related Links
Photos
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- RCMP investigating fatal semi-truck crash on Hwy 43
- Mother, sister of man killed in shooting pleading for answers 1
- Olivia, Liam still top names for new babies in Alberta in 2016
- ‘To us she was Ruth’: Ruth Kelly, prominent business leader and publisher, passes away 1
- After rescue from Smoky River, two ‘hoping’ their friend is found alive 1
- Police issue warning following complaints of fraudulent psychic readers
- Police investigating suspicious death, witnesses say stabbing took place 2
- Fatal collision leaves Highway 43 closed for several hours