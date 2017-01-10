

The Canadian Press





FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. -- Actor and longtime environmental activist Jane Fonda says Canada should listen to aboriginal people when they express concerns about resource development.

Fonda is in the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta today to meet with local First Nations.

She says she backs their opposition to new pipeline development from the oilsands.

Fonda says she sympathizes with workers who are concerned about losing their jobs and supports the desire of some First Nations for greater prosperity.

But she says renewable energy developments offer much greater economic spinoffs than what she calls a fossil fuel industry on its way out.

Fonda is the latest in a long string of prominent people who have visited the oilsands, including musician Neil Young, Hollywood director James Cameron and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.