Police west of Edmonton were advising area residents to stay away from an area in west Spruce Grove Thursday afternoon, as officers investigated an ‘unfolding incident’.

Residents in the area near Hawthorne Gate were warned to stay in their homes, while others were asked to avoid the neighbourhood. The RCMP were called in to assist police from Edmonton as they investigated the possible abduction of a 3-year-old girl from her home in the city.

The Edmonton Police Service says officers responded to a reported domestic dispute around 10:45 a.m. at a residence in north west Edmonton. It was alleged at the scene that a man assaulted his partner and left with his young daughter.

That man was located at a residence in Spruce Grove. Police say an adult female and a little girl were able to leave that house without incident, but one male remained inside. He was taken into police custody, around 7:30 p.m. and charges are now pending.

City police add that the little girl is safe and back with her biological mother in Edmonton tonight.

There are no injuries reported from the scene in Spruce Grove. The RCMP confirm that it is now safe for residents to resume normal activities in the Hawthorne Gate area.