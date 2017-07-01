Hinton RCMP said a man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 early Saturday morning.

Mounties responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 40 at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Police said a pickup truck headed northbound on Highway 40 and a semi-tractor trailer travelling east on Highway 40 collided at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was reduced and diverted until around 10:45 a.m., when all lanes reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.