One person has died, and at least one person was sent to hospital Tuesday morning, after a two-vehicle collision in the city’s west end.

The Canadian Press is reporting that Edmonton Police said officers spotted a reported stolen truck in a west end neighbourhood, just after 8 p.m. Monday, and started following it out of the city.

Police pursued the vehicle, but CP said that ended when the truck started crossing the centre line – but the truck collided head-on with a car on the southbound ramp turning onto Whitemud Drive.

EPS confirmed to CTV News that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least another person was taken to hospital.

At the scene, Air 1 was seen circling near the crash site, and officers were seen searching on foot.

EPS described the collision as “of the highest severity”, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) would likely be involved.

More to come…